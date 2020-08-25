Radford Schools, Lexington Schools to temporarily go all-virtual

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Public Schools will go all virtual for at least two weeks, beginning Tuesday.

In a letter send to parents Monday evening, district officials said they became aware of a “recent, close social gathering in the community involving individuals (including RCPS students, staff and parents) who appear to have not been practicing public health recommendations of physical distancing and face coverings.”

The gathering, according to the superintendent, was a baptism with more than 50 people in attendance. At least one person who went has tested positive for COVID-19.

The all-virtual approach is out of what the district says is an abundance of caution in light of that gathering.

Beginning Tuesday, August 25, all students are expected to sign in to their teachers’ Google classrooms each day until at least September 8, when in-person learning is scheduled to being again.

Elementary students will sign in with their homeroom teachers each morning. Secondary students, including Dalton Intermediate and Radford High School, are to sign in each period for each class.

Families unable to access online learning are asked to call their schools and notify the building administrator.

During the closing, there will be no extra-curricular activities, athletic practices or use or the facilities during and after school hours.

The Lexington School Board also voted Monday night to go all-virtual, but it’s not clear yet for how long.

