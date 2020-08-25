Advertisement

Studio 360 donates to those impacted by Staunton floods

Studio 360, in Staunton pledged to donate 45 percent of the proceeds from their #StauntonStrong collection to those impacted by the floods.
Studio 360, in Staunton pledged to donate 45 percent of the proceeds from their #StauntonStrong collection to those impacted by the floods.(Credit WHSV)
By Taia White
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The screen printing and embroidery shop Studio 360 in Staunton pledged to donate 45 percent of the proceeds from their #StauntonStrong collection to the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge and the Staunton Creative Community Fund.

Available items include T-Shirts, sweatshirts and hats. There are also options for apparel in youth sizes.

The vice president of the shop, Jim Williams, said he is happy to help his community.

“Its really tough with this COVID virus going around and what we’ve seen it do to people and their businesses and then they get hit with too. It’s just- it’s horrible and this just gives us a chance to give back and at Studio360, we always say its a company that gives back,” Williams said.

The fundraiser originally began after the floods on August 8 and was to end on September 1. After the second round of flooding, Studio360 has extended the fundraiser until October 1.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Postal workers protest service cuts

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Across the country and here in the Roanoke Valley, postal workers and other supporters of the U.S. Postal Service are sounding an alarm. On Tuesday, members of the American Postal Workers Union called on Congress to pass $25 billion in emergency pandemic relief, and reverse recent cuts in service.

News

Alumni call for new committee to appoint next president after Falwell resignation

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say a committee separate from the board of trustees should appoint the next person to fill Falwell's position.

News

4 Mac and Bob’s Restaurant employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Taia White
Mac and Bob’s Restaurant is closed for deep cleaning after four employees test positive for coronavirus.

News

Dr. Noelle Bissell Speaks on New NRV Coronavirus Cases

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

House Committee Considers Vaccination Bills

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

COVID-19 Cases at Radford University

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Botetourt County crews rescue fallen horse

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
A vet will check the horse once he is lifted out.

News

Smoke from the California wildfires has made its way to the east coast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
You may notice it being a little more hazy than normal. The culprit is smoke that has traveled thousands of miles away.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 case numbers for local universities

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
A look at the number of positive cases at some local colleges and universities.

Coronavirus

VDH reports more than 1,000 new COVID cases overnight

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
There are 2,494 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,471 reported Monday.