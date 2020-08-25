Advertisement

VDH reports more than 1,000 new COVID cases overnight

COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 114,635 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 113,630 reported Monday, a 1,005-case increase, which is a much larger increase than the 664 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

4,956 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,494 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,471 reported Monday.

1,495,014 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.4 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as reported Monday.

1,174 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from 1,127 reported Monday. 14,581 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

