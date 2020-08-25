Warner visits western Virginia

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) -A campaign swing through southwest Virginia brought Senator Mark Warner to Roanoke County.

Following visits to Abingdon, Wytheville and Pulaski earlier in the day, he stopped along the Blue Ridge Parkway Monday evening.

Meeting with tourism officials and other advocates at Explore Park, he touted the Great American Outdoors Act, which will provide six billion dollars to national parks over the next five years.

“The fact that there was a broadly bipartisan effort that makes a long-term investment in our national parks gives me hope,” Warner said in an interview, “gives me a sense that we can still find areas where we can come together.”

On Tuesday, Warner visits Danville where he will hold a roundtable on workforce development.

