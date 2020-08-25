Advertisement

WDBJ7+ KidsCast Episode 2: A trip to the zoo, story time with Melissa Gaona and a lesson in butterflies!

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

WDBJ7+ KidsCast is a show just for kids! It features the latest news in a kid-friendly format, a virtual field trip, a craft or activity and a lesson from Weather Wise Guy Brent Watts!

In Episode Two of WDBJ7+ KidsCast, in addition to some kid-friendly headlines, we’re enjoying story time with Melissa Gaona, taking a trip to the Mill Mountain Zoo and we’ll get a lesson all about butterfly migration with Weather Wise Guy, Brent Watts. Plus, Meteorologist Christian Johansen breaks down hurricane formation.

Do you have a question for Weather Wise Guy? Send us an email with a letter or a video question for Brent Watts to WDBJ7Plus@wdbj7.com And join us every Tuesday for WDBJ7+ KidsCast!

