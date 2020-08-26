Carilion construction for expansion set to begin after Water Authority moves pumps

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With almost 90,000 patients going through Carilion’s Emergency Department each year, the hospital stays busy.

Right now though it's not the only thing staying busy.

“We’ve been planning this for a number of years, and we’ve been working with architects with plans for the last two years but the first step is working with the water authority, relocating their pump house, so we can build on that site, in front of that site by the memorial hospital,” said Marty Misicko, Carilion’s vice president of facilities.

Carilion purchased the site from the water authority before the plans for the expansion were announced.

The expansion is still another 4-5 years away from completion, but the pump project will be done in just a few short months. According to Sarah Baumgardner, the public relations manager for the Western Virginia Water Authority.

“We currently have pumps in the brick building that’s near the entrance to the hospital, but Carilion needs that building and that space for their expansion,” said Baumgardner.

The pumps will move to old office space for Water Authority employees at the Crystal Spring Water Treatment Facility. Customers will see no change and water from Crystal Spring will still be treated at the facility, but the moving of pumps makes it possible for renderings of Carilion’s new Emergency Department to become reality.

“There will be a drop off in front for patients, also cardiovascular, there will be a walkway across Jefferson street,” said Misicko, describing a 3D model of the facility in his office.

According to Misicko, it’s the biggest project ever done at one time in Roanoke with almost half a billion dollars being invested in the community.

Once the land is clear and the new pumps are operational, an official ground breaking will take place.

