Chesapeake man killed in Giles County crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Chesapeake man is dead and a woman was left with serious injuries following a crash in Giles County.

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on August 24 just before 7 p.m. on Big Stoney Creek Road.

A Ford Econoline van ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment before overturning and coming to rest on its side in the road.

The driver, 68-year-old Russell M. Schucker, was taken to Carilion Giles Community Hospital where he died from his injuries.

A 67-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Neither person was wearing a seatbelt. State police say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.