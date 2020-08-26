Chesapeake man killed in Giles County crash
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Chesapeake man is dead and a woman was left with serious injuries following a crash in Giles County.
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on August 24 just before 7 p.m. on Big Stoney Creek Road.
A Ford Econoline van ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment before overturning and coming to rest on its side in the road.
The driver, 68-year-old Russell M. Schucker, was taken to Carilion Giles Community Hospital where he died from his injuries.
A 67-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Neither person was wearing a seatbelt. State police say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. The crash remains under investigation.
