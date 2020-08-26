Fredericksburg man wins $1M off lottery ticket purchased in Floyd

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One Fredericksburg man is $1 million richer after buying a lottery ticket in Floyd.

Paul Pegelow stopped at a Food Lion one day while driving home, and bought some Mega Millions tickets for the June 23 drawing.

Pegelow said he put the tickets away and forgot about them until weeks later when he happened to be at the same store and remembered the tickets.

He asked an employee to check the tickets to see if he had won anything.

She just kept staring at me and staring at the ticket,” he later told Lottery officials. “She said I had to take the ticket to the Lottery office.”

The lucky ticket was worth $1 million. Pegelow had used Easy Pick to randomly select the numbers on his ticket, and the first five matched the winning numbers.

The odds of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306.

The numbers were 6-20-37-40-48. The only number Pegelow missed was the Mega Ball, which was 15. Had he matched that number, he would have won close to $35 million.

Pegelow, who is an auctioneer, said he wants to use the money to put his kids through college and to save for retirement.

