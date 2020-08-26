Advertisement

Fredericksburg man wins $1M off lottery ticket purchased in Floyd

Paul Pegelow won $1 million off a lottery ticket purchased from a Food Lion in Floyd.
Paul Pegelow won $1 million off a lottery ticket purchased from a Food Lion in Floyd.(Virginia Lottery)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One Fredericksburg man is $1 million richer after buying a lottery ticket in Floyd.

Paul Pegelow stopped at a Food Lion one day while driving home, and bought some Mega Millions tickets for the June 23 drawing.

Pegelow said he put the tickets away and forgot about them until weeks later when he happened to be at the same store and remembered the tickets.

He asked an employee to check the tickets to see if he had won anything.

She just kept staring at me and staring at the ticket,” he later told Lottery officials. “She said I had to take the ticket to the Lottery office.”

The lucky ticket was worth $1 million. Pegelow had used Easy Pick to randomly select the numbers on his ticket, and the first five matched the winning numbers.

The odds of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306.

The numbers were 6-20-37-40-48. The only number Pegelow missed was the Mega Ball, which was 15. Had he matched that number, he would have won close to $35 million.

Pegelow, who is an auctioneer, said he wants to use the money to put his kids through college and to save for retirement.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Torc Robotics to expand in Montgomery Co., creating 350 jobs

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The company will build a facility at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, close to its current facility in the Blacksburg Industrial Park.

Safety

Virginia launches 19th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign to fight drunk driving

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The campaign is meant to fight drunk driving and alcohol-related fatalities in the Commonwealth.

The New Back-to-School

Free meals approved for Wythe County students through upcoming school year

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The funds will be put toward feeding Wythe County Public Schools students who do not already qualify for free meals.

Sports

Virginia Tech football schedule switches; first game is now against University of Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
NC State’s decision to sideline its athletics program temporarily led to the decision.

Latest News

Community

GO Fest makes changes to 2020 event, focusing on small events

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
“We want it to be a weekend where everyone makes it a point to do something outside.”

Crime

11 years pass since killings of Virginia Tech students; still no arrest made

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The Aware Foundation will erect a billboard in November just outside Blacksburg on Route 460, hoping it will attract new information.

The New Back-to-School

Counselor weighs in on possible long-term impact of pandemic on learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly McBroom
Local counselor and parenting educator Decca Knight weighs in on the potential long-term loss of learning due to pandemic, and how parents can help their kids

Local

No injuries reported in Roanoke fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The fire happened at a home in the 3800 block of Woodleigh Road NW.

News

Pandemic's Possible Long-Term Effects on Learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.

News

Chesapeake man killed in Giles County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
A passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.