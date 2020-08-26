Free meals approved for Wythe County students through upcoming school year

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Board of Supervisors has voted to allocate an initial $250,000 to Wythe County Public Schools to feed students.

The county says the purpose of the funding is to “address food insecurities that may exist due to the COVID-19 economic downturn.”

The money is from the county’s federal allotment of funding from the CARES Act.

School Board officials say the funds will be put toward feeding Wythe County Public Schools students who do not already qualify for free meals, breakfast and lunch, every day during the 2020-2021 school year. School officials say the funding will provide county families “some peace of mind that while school is in session, their child’s nutritional needs will be met during breakfast and lunch.”

The initiative is only for the upcoming school year, but county officials say they feel offering the free meals will provide an added measure of relief to hundreds of county families who may be suffering during these challenging economic times. Virginia’s current seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 8.0%, compared to 2.7% in July of last year.

“It goes without saying that these are stressful times for parents. With everything else going on in the world today, we felt that by providing the necessary funding for this program, we could alleviate one additional worry many families are facing as well as ensure no Wythe County student goes hungry,” said Wythe County Board of Supervisors Chairman Brian W. Vaught.

“The Wythe County School Board would like to thank the Wythe County Board of Supervisors for their willingness to participate in this collaborative effort to address food insecurities of students in Wythe County,” said Mr. Chalmer Frye, chair of the Wythe County School Board, adding, “Your partnership is greatly appreciated, and your support of our entire WCPS school community is truly valued.”

