Advertisement

GO Fest makes changes to 2020 event, focusing on small events

(WDBJ)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Anthem Roanoke GO Outside Festival (GO Fest) has not been canceled for 2020, as have many other events because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there will be changes.

The event, which is put on by the Roanoke Outside Foundation and Roanoke Parks and Recreation, will not happen in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still ways to get involved.

GO Fest will move from a large outdoor festival to a series of smaller, socially distanced events designed to contribute to the Roanoke Region’s outdoor community.

“We want it to be a weekend where everyone makes it a point to do something outside,” said Julia Boas, events director for the Roanoke Outside Foundation.

Here’s what you can expect for the weekend of Oct. 16-18: 

  • Outdoor activities across the region: Clubs and businesses can plan an outdoor, socially distanced gathering, event, clinic, talk, etc. and add it to the outdoors.
  • Scavenger hunt: Go Quest is a team scavenger hunt that allows participants to post pictures, videos, GPS markers, and more in real time. Teams work together, but don’t necessarily have to be physically together, to accomplish real-life challenges like finishing hikes or bike rides to singing in a public location. Teams that accomplish the most could win cash and outdoor gear. Registration for GO Quest will go live in early September.

Benefit concert: If CDC and state health guidelines allow, GO Fest will host two socially distanced benefit concerts with proceeds going to Project Outside. Event seating will be VIP-style with boxes, where a limited number of friends and family will be allowed to share a 12′ x 12′ space.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Rockbridge organizations combine forces to form Walker Program

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
A coalition of area organizations is supporting the Walker Program, a new community initiative that will help jumpstart businesses owned by people of color in Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County.

Good News

Buena Vista schools get help with food debt

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
Tiffany Kidd of Rockbridge Raffles presented Buena Vista city schools with a check for $5,082.79, clearing all of the food program debt held by students in the system.

Economy

Bedford County launches $1M ‘Back to Business’ program

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Small businesses that are eligible could get a $5,000 grant.

Community

Fairfield’s “Helping Hands” market hands out produce

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
Fairfield Presbyterian Church’s “Helping Hands" market has a steady stream of customers

Latest News

Community

Roanoke resident Venus Tucker turns 106

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Our Lady of the Valley threw her a birthday party.

News

Three years later: Foundation continues to keep Heather Heyer’s memory alive

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Anne
The Heather Heyer Foundation was created in memory of Heyer, who was killed during the riots.

Community

COMMENTARY: The example we set for our kids is long lasting and not without consequence

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
|
By Jason Old
National Sons and Daughters Day is August 11th. Each day, each hour, each minute, those of us who are parents are challenged to juggle the stress of life and the responsibility to raise our kids the best we know how.

WDBJ

Mama Crockett’s Donuts benefits child care center

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
The popular Mama Crockett's cider donuts wagon was just outside Lexington drawing crowds for a day when ten percent of their sales went to Little Magnolias Child Care.

WDBJ

Rockbridge Historical Society prepares displays on local soldiers

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
In Lexington, the Rockbridge Historical Society is preparing artifacts from two Purple Heart veterans for display.

Good News

Lexington Fire Department gets weightlifting equipment from Washington & Lee

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
Firefighters unloaded weight lifting equipment at the firehouse after it was donated by Washington and Lee University for the firefighters to use to work on their physical training.