GO Fest makes changes to 2020 event, focusing on small events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Anthem Roanoke GO Outside Festival (GO Fest) has not been canceled for 2020, as have many other events because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there will be changes.

The event, which is put on by the Roanoke Outside Foundation and Roanoke Parks and Recreation, will not happen in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still ways to get involved.

GO Fest will move from a large outdoor festival to a series of smaller, socially distanced events designed to contribute to the Roanoke Region’s outdoor community.

“We want it to be a weekend where everyone makes it a point to do something outside,” said Julia Boas, events director for the Roanoke Outside Foundation.

Here’s what you can expect for the weekend of Oct. 16-18:

Outdoor activities across the region: Clubs and businesses can plan an outdoor, socially distanced gathering, event, clinic, talk, etc. and add it to the outdoors.

Scavenger hunt: Go Quest is a team scavenger hunt that allows participants to post pictures, videos, GPS markers, and more in real time. Teams work together, but don’t necessarily have to be physically together, to accomplish real-life challenges like finishing hikes or bike rides to singing in a public location. Teams that accomplish the most could win cash and outdoor gear. Registration for GO Quest will go live in early September.

Benefit concert: If CDC and state health guidelines allow, GO Fest will host two socially distanced benefit concerts with proceeds going to Project Outside. Event seating will be VIP-style with boxes, where a limited number of friends and family will be allowed to share a 12′ x 12′ space.

