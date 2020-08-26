Highland Inn beings renovation

MONTEREY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Monterey non-profit is working on restoring a local landmark.

The Highland Inn had welcomed people to Monterey since 19-04, but recently fell into disrepair.

Now the Bluegrass Resource Center has begun work stabilizing the foundation and removing the dangerously unsafe porches thanks to a grant from the state.

“So we’ve worked with the Department of Housing and Community Development that has made a grant to us for 600,000 for the restoration of the exterior and the stabilization of the inn,” said Betty Mitchell, Executive Director of the Bluegrass Resource Center.

Next, they’re hoping to raise enough money -- about three million dollars -- to bring the inn back to its former glory as a hotel.

