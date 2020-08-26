Hometown business turns to providing a new back to school item: masks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As students get ready for fall, there’s a new item on the back to school list this year: face masks. To fill the need, one local business is stepping up to make sure kids are prepared, in style.

“Basically we can take any picture, any item, any logo. Sometimes we have to adjust the colors, to get the colors correct,” said Richard Smith, President of Salem’s Spartan Silk Screen.

According to President Richard Smith, they can now churning out hundreds of masks an hour, all by hand.

“As you can see,” he said, “we’ve got it down pretty good right now.”

But this is a business that Spartan Silkscreen was never supposed to be in. They’re best known for making jerseys and T-shirts.

“We’d kinda put it off, because we felt we were making money on a bad situation, and we did not want to do that,” he said.

But when the community started reaching out – businesses, regular customers, and schools – Smith decided they needed to make a change.

Several weeks later, the masks aren’t just saving lives; they’re saving Smith’s business too.

According to Smith, Spartan Silk Screen is facing “the loss of 60 to 70% of our business over the last three months.”

The masks are helping make up for that – a financial lifeline. But how long that lifeline lasts is anyone’s guess

“You know this could be one of those things where this continues, you know, supply and demand,” said Smith.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.