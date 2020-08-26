Hot & muggy again today with tropical moisture by Saturday

A weak frontal boundary continues to hang across the region with hot and muggy weather continuing today. We still have a chance for a few stray showers and storms today, but most of the area will remain quiet. It looks like the hot weather will continue into Friday with highs in the 90s. More clouds and the remnants of Laura look to move in Saturday with periods of heavy rainfall and gusty wind. The system is a quick mover so we should see more sunshine by Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

While we can’t rule out a storm or two Wednesday, plan for another hot day with highs in the low 90s for many areas and upper 80s in the mountains. You’ll also notice the haze from the west coast wildfires as they bring smoke several thousand feet up.

Smoke from the California wildfires will cause a haze in our sky today. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY

Tropical moisture associated with the remnants of Marco will enter the Central Appalachians Thursday, bringing increased coverage of afternoon showers and storms. Any storms that develop may bring localized downpours. Highs on Thursday will reach into the lower 90s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

The remnants of Hurricane Laura will enter the area late Friday evening and linger into Saturday afternoon. It will be crossing from west to east during the night and will bring a combination of severe weather threats in the form of rain, wind and isolated tornadoes.

RAINFALL: 1″ to locally higher amounts of up to 3″ are possible as the remnants of Laura move through. Fortunately this is a fast-moving system which should minimize flooding impacts. However, with saturated ground, we will need to monitor closely.

WINDS: Gusty winds of 20-35 mph are likely as the core of the remnants move through late Friday night into Saturday morning. This could be enough to bring down trees which are in already soaked root beds. Power outages are possible, but not likely widespread.

TORNADO: We can’t rule out a few weak tornadoes during a short window somewhere between the Friday night and Saturday morning time frame. Tropical tornadoes can occur very quickly and are usually weak and brief EF0/EF1 tornadoes, but can still cause damage. Not to mention the greatest risk would be during the overnight/early Saturday morning period.

Here's a look at some of the impacts we may see from Laura. (WDBJ)

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Leftover moisture from Laura will linger into Saturday morning but should gradually be pushed east of the area by late Saturday as the front moves toward the coast. This will usher in better-looking weather for the second half of the weekend.

Tropical moisture heads our way later Friday into Saturday. (WDBJ)

SUNDAY

Models agree Laura’s remnants will move quickly through the area by Saturday night and will be followed by an area of high pressure drying things out for Sunday along with cooler conditions as highs drop to the low 80s with lower humidity.

