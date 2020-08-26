Advertisement

House committee considers vaccine bills

A House of Delegates committee has defeated legislation that would limit Virginia's ability to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations.
A House of Delegates committee has defeated legislation that would limit Virginia's ability to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A House of Delegates committee has defeated measures that would limit the state’s ability to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations.

The bills were the work of Republican lawmakers reacting to a recent statement from Virginia Health Commissioner Norm Oliver. Last week, he said it was his intention to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

Tuesday morning, the House Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions considered bills that would allow people to opt out on religious grounds.

While Governor Ralph Northam has said he doesn’t anticipate a vaccine requirement at this time, health experts say widespread immunizations are important.

And Democrats argued lawmakers shouldn’t pass legislation that would discourage anyone from receiving one.

“And I would hope if someone intentionally doesn’t take a vaccine, and contracts this disease, knowingly and intentionally goes out in public, and kills someone, I hope they’re sued for wrongful death, or possibly even criminal penalties,” said Delegate Mark Levine (D-Alexandria). “So I certainly don’t want to go in the other direction and make it easier for people to kill people.”

“It doesn’t equate with drunk driving and going out and killing people,” countered Marsha Lessard, Director of Education and Advocacy for the group Virginia Freedom Keepers . “We know that this is something that should absolutely be upheld for liberty and for our individual right as citizens of Virginia. We should be able to make out own medical choices.”

Democrats hold the majority in both chambers, and on the committee, so the Republican measures failed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virginia State Police investigate accident on I-581 in Roanoke

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Taia White
Virginia State Police are investigating the vehicle accident near the I-581 Northbound ramp.

News

Radford sees a spike in cases, Radford University amends gathering size to 10 people

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Radfod University sees a spike in COVID-19 cases.

News

Postal workers protest service cuts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Across the country and here in the Roanoke Valley, postal workers and other supporters of the U.S. Postal Service are sounding an alarm. On Tuesday, members of the American Postal Workers Union called on Congress to pass $25 billion in emergency pandemic relief, and reverse recent cuts in service.

News

Alumni call for new committee to appoint next president after Falwell resignation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say a committee separate from the board of trustees should appoint the next person to fill Falwell's position.

Latest News

News

Studio 360 donates to those impacted by Staunton floods

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Studio 360 in Staunton pledged to donate 45 percent of the proceeds from their #StauntonStrong collection to the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge and the Staunton Creative Community Fund.

News

4 Mac and Bob’s Restaurant employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Mac and Bob’s Restaurant is closed for deep cleaning after four employees test positive for coronavirus.

News

Dr. Noelle Bissell Speaks on New NRV Coronavirus Cases

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

House Committee Considers Vaccination Bills

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

COVID-19 Cases at Radford University

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Botetourt County crews rescue fallen horse

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
A vet will check the horse once he is lifted out.