Advertisement

JMU releases public dashboard showing the number of COVID-19 cases on campus

Students on campus Tuesday agreed it's important students do their part in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.
Students on campus Tuesday agreed it's important students do their part in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, James Madison University released its Stop The Spread: Dashboard. It’s a tool that shows the number of self-reported COVID-19 cases and the number of positive cases from the University Health Center, or UHC.

As of Tuesday evening, the dashboard shows four positive tests at the UHC since the beginning of July. Since August 16, when the university began receiving self-reports, 23 students have self-reported being positive along with one staff member.

The reports bring the overall total to 28 cases since July 1. In total, the dashboard shows 620 tests have been administered at the UHC.

Caitlyn Read, a spokesperson for the university, said 601 of those tests were given to athletes as they returned to campus earlier this summer.

19 of the tests are non-student athletes and the first positive case identified at the UHC happened over the weekend. Read said the students who tested positive are in quarantine, as well as those who are awaiting their results.

“We’ve been planning since March to support those students, not only in their seeking testing, but in if they need to isolate if they need to quarantine how do we make sure they can continue to learn,” Read said. “So this is something we, unfortunately, expected to see.”

Read said since the university began taking self-reported cases last week they have received at least a new one each day. Although the university cannot verify the self-reports, they have received one since Aug.17

Other information featured on the dashboard includes new daily positive cases, the daily number of administered tests and the number of quarantine beds.

Read said the dashboard will be updated daily on weekdays.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BT’s Radford has two employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A longtime community staple, “BT’s” in downtown Radford, has had two employees test positive for the coronavirus. A handful of other staff members are in quarantine awaiting test results.

Economy

Torc Robotics to expand in Montgomery Co., creating 350 jobs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The company will build a facility at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, close to its current facility in the Blacksburg Industrial Park.

Safety

Virginia launches 19th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign to fight drunk driving

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The campaign is meant to fight drunk driving and alcohol-related fatalities in the Commonwealth.

The New Back-to-School

Free meals approved for Wythe County students through upcoming school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The funds will be put toward feeding Wythe County Public Schools students who do not already qualify for free meals.

Sports

Virginia Tech football schedule switches; first game is now against University of Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
NC State’s decision to sideline its athletics program temporarily led to the decision.

Latest News

Lottery

Fredericksburg man wins $1M off lottery ticket purchased in Floyd

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The man's ticket matched five out of the six winning numbers.

Community

GO Fest makes changes to 2020 event, focusing on small events

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
“We want it to be a weekend where everyone makes it a point to do something outside.”

Crime

11 years pass since killings of Virginia Tech students; still no arrest made

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The Aware Foundation will erect a billboard in November just outside Blacksburg on Route 460, hoping it will attract new information.

The New Back-to-School

Counselor weighs in on possible long-term impact of pandemic on learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kimberly McBroom
Local counselor and parenting educator Decca Knight weighs in on the potential long-term loss of learning due to pandemic, and how parents can help their kids

Local

No injuries reported in Roanoke fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The fire happened at a home in the 3800 block of Woodleigh Road NW.

News

Pandemic's Possible Long-Term Effects on Learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.