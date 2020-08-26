Keeping kids full in virtual school

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday began the school year virtually for two of our hometowns.

Although separated by 35 miles, they have a similar goal in mind.

“We’re really wanting it to be what’s most convenient for the student and the family,” said Beth Morris, Lynchburg City Schools director of nutrition.

The school district, which serves just over 8,200 students, is using its five secondary schools as meal pickup sites.

“And from these sites 39 buses will load and then canvas the city at bus stops throughout the city,” said Morris.

While parents in Lynchburg may choose to use either a pickup site or bus stop Monday through Friday, things are a bit different in Nelson County.

“On Wednesday’s in the morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at every school location, we will be distributing food to students who are enrolled in our schools,” said Janell Stinnett, Nelson County Public Schools director of secondary instruction.

Wednesday’s mark the county-wide pickup day. They’re also using buses that same day to bring meals to Nelson County students.

“But we will distribute enough breakfast and lunch for a week,” said Stinnett.

Back in Lynchburg, the plate seems to be a bit more full.

They have a goal to not only get out breakfast and lunch, but also dinner and snacks.

“Every student that comes up to either one of our curbside stations or our bus stops will receive four meals each day,” said Morris.

To keep everyone safe, staff will be at individual stations, with only nutrition staff allowed in the kitchen areas.

You can view the full meals plan for Lynchburg City Schools here and Nelson County Public Schools here.

