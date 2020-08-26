Advertisement

Man charged with arson for apartment fire

Mugshot of arson suspect Miguel Sykes
Mugshot of arson suspect Miguel Sykes(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man is charged with arson for an apartment fire Tuesday.

Miguel Sykes is charged with arson of an occupied dwelling.

Fire crews were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. August 25 to the fire in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW. The fire was out by the time firefighters got there, but they found scorch burns on a box inside the apartment.

No one was hurt and no one was displaced by the fire.

Sykes was arrested at the scene of the fire.

