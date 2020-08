ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported in a Roanoke fire Wednesday morning.

Roanoke Fire-EMS were called to the 3800 block of Woodleigh Road NW just before 10:30 a.m.

At 10:20am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 3800 block of Woodleigh Rd NW for a #fire. Units arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a residential structure. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. #RoanokeFireEMS pic.twitter.com/UMpecwcSZo — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) August 26, 2020

When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.