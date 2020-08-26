Radford City Public Schools will resume in-person classes sooner than expected

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -

Radford City Public School students will return to the classroom on Aug. 31. This comes after the district originally delayed the return to in person classes to Sept. 8.

Officials from the New River Health District determined there was minimal exposure to COVID-19 from a large group gathering over the weekend.

Superintendent Rob Graham said there are no cases of COVID-19 in the school system, and the district will continue to monitor that over the next few days. Graham said this is a wake-up call to follow public health protocols.

“We’re doing the best that we can and we have a wonderful staff that is working very hard to provide for our community,” Graham said. “We also have a community that has been extremely supportive and I just hope that they will continue to be.”

All schools are being thoroughly sanitized before the transition back to the hybrid plan.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.