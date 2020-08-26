Advertisement

Radford City Public Schools will resume in-person classes sooner than expected

Radford City Public School students will return to the classroom on Aug. 31. This comes after the district originally delayed the return to in person classes to Sept. 8.
Radford City Public School students will return to the classroom on Aug. 31. This comes after the district originally delayed the return to in person classes to Sept. 8.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -

Radford City Public School students will return to the classroom on Aug. 31. This comes after the district originally delayed the return to in person classes to Sept. 8.

Officials from the New River Health District determined there was minimal exposure to COVID-19 from a large group gathering over the weekend.

Superintendent Rob Graham said there are no cases of COVID-19 in the school system, and the district will continue to monitor that over the next few days. Graham said this is a wake-up call to follow public health protocols.

“We’re doing the best that we can and we have a wonderful staff that is working very hard to provide for our community,” Graham said. “We also have a community that has been extremely supportive and I just hope that they will continue to be.”

All schools are being thoroughly sanitized before the transition back to the hybrid plan.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Pulaski Middle School prepares to open for academic year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jen Cardone
The new Pulaski Middle School project has been in the works now for about 18 months. Crews are putting the finishing touches on it, to have students inside by the end of September.

News

Virginia State Police investigate accident on I-581 in Roanoke

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Virginia State Police are investigating the vehicle accident near the I-581 Northbound ramp.

News

House committee considers vaccine bills

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
A House of Delegates committee has defeated measures that would limit the state’s ability to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations.

News

Radford sees a spike in cases, Radford University amends gathering size to 10 people

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Radfod University sees a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

Postal workers protest service cuts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Across the country and here in the Roanoke Valley, postal workers and other supporters of the U.S. Postal Service are sounding an alarm. On Tuesday, members of the American Postal Workers Union called on Congress to pass $25 billion in emergency pandemic relief, and reverse recent cuts in service.

News

Alumni call for new committee to appoint next president after Falwell resignation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say a committee separate from the board of trustees should appoint the next person to fill Falwell's position.

News

Studio 360 donates to those impacted by Staunton floods

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Studio 360 in Staunton pledged to donate 45 percent of the proceeds from their #StauntonStrong collection to the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge and the Staunton Creative Community Fund.

News

4 Mac and Bob’s Restaurant employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Mac and Bob’s Restaurant is closed for deep cleaning after four employees test positive for coronavirus.

News

Dr. Noelle Bissell Speaks on New NRV Coronavirus Cases

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

House Committee Considers Vaccination Bills

Updated: 5 hours ago