Advertisement

Rail Yard Dawgs set to unveil new logo, jersey design ahead of fifth season in ‘Star City’

The new designs will be revealed virtually via Facebook Live on Thursday night.
The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will reveal a new logo and jersey design on Thursday.
The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will reveal a new logo and jersey design on Thursday.(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Facebook Live is where fans of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will want to be on Thursday night, as the valley’s professional hockey franchise plans to roll out a brand new logo and jersey design for the upcoming season.

“We’re going into year five. Minor league teams change it up every couple of years. We wanted to go a little bit longer than that, but this is just our next iteration of the next design of the Rail Yard Dawgs,” said team president Mickey Gray.

While the logo itself is still top secret, Gray said the new look won’t be dramatically different than the current one, which features the team mascot, Diesel, surrounded by railroad tracks with the Mill Mountain Star on his cap.

Gray said the club has been planning the change since December, and the likely uptick it will bring to merchandise sales comes at a welcome time.

“We’re an events-based business,” said Gray. “We make money by having games and what you can’t do in the middle of a pandemic is have hockey games, so our merchandise is pretty much how we can make our money right now. With the new launch, we’re hoping people really like it and buy jerseys and t-shirts and hats and all that.

“It’ll be a nice boost to help keep the lights on and the doors open, that’s for sure.”

On the ice, the Dawgs are still finalizing a roster, with the team re-signing winger Josh Nenadal to a new contract on Wednesday.

It’s still not clear what the stands will look like if the puck drops as scheduled in mid-December, but Gray said if capacity limits are too low, the season could be over before it starts.

“The reality of our situation is that we need to wait for the state and the C.D.C. to say what is safe and reasonable for us to be able to do,” Gray said. “It’s our job here to try and make whatever number that is, hopefully, work.

“Absolutely, there’s a floor. If we’re told that we can only have 200 people at a game, that is nowhere near a viable number. So it’s something that we’re working on every day. That’s part of what’s made this offseason so unusual and so hectic.”

The Rail Yard Dawgs logo reveal is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Virginia Tech football schedule switches; first game is now against University of Virginia

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
NC State’s decision to sideline its athletics program temporarily led to the decision.

Sports

NC State pauses athletics activities; first game on schedule is Virginia Tech

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT
The VT season opener is scheduled to be September 12.

Sports

Lone copy of Trout autograph sets all-time world record sale for any single trading card at $4M

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
The new highest-total sum for a single card bested the $3.12M 2016 Goldin sale of a 1909 Honus Wagner T-206 tobacco card by over $800,000.

Sports

WATCH Northern Trust PGA tournament online or on air this weekend

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT
It’s being played at the TPC Boston as part of a rotation with Liberty National.

Latest News

Sports

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville canceled due to pandemic; scheduled for 2021 return

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a tradition that brings the Racing Virginia community together to root for their favorite local racers at The Short Track, so we will miss this annual day of competition due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Clay Campbell, President of Martinsville Speedway.

Sports

Washington Head Coach Rivera diagnosed with lymph node cancer

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Rivera helped lead the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles in 9 seasons with the team before being fired in 2019.

Sports

Virginia Tech football players holding themselves accountable as other ACC programs struggle with coronavirus

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The Hokies held a players-only meeting focused on following protocol with classes set to begin on Monday.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:27 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

High school boosters fear financial setbacks for years

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
|
By Logan Sherrill
Parents, coaches and teachers worry high school booster budgets will be negatively impacted for years with no sports this fall.

Sports

Hokies roll out face shields designed in Virginia Tech’s helmet lab to help curb spread of COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
Spray tests showed the two-part visor blocked more than 99.9 percent of small droplets.