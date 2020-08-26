Rail Yard Dawgs set to unveil new logo, jersey design ahead of fifth season in ‘Star City’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Facebook Live is where fans of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will want to be on Thursday night, as the valley’s professional hockey franchise plans to roll out a brand new logo and jersey design for the upcoming season.

“We’re going into year five. Minor league teams change it up every couple of years. We wanted to go a little bit longer than that, but this is just our next iteration of the next design of the Rail Yard Dawgs,” said team president Mickey Gray.

While the logo itself is still top secret, Gray said the new look won’t be dramatically different than the current one, which features the team mascot, Diesel, surrounded by railroad tracks with the Mill Mountain Star on his cap.

Gray said the club has been planning the change since December, and the likely uptick it will bring to merchandise sales comes at a welcome time.

“We’re an events-based business,” said Gray. “We make money by having games and what you can’t do in the middle of a pandemic is have hockey games, so our merchandise is pretty much how we can make our money right now. With the new launch, we’re hoping people really like it and buy jerseys and t-shirts and hats and all that.

“It’ll be a nice boost to help keep the lights on and the doors open, that’s for sure.”

On the ice, the Dawgs are still finalizing a roster, with the team re-signing winger Josh Nenadal to a new contract on Wednesday.

It’s still not clear what the stands will look like if the puck drops as scheduled in mid-December, but Gray said if capacity limits are too low, the season could be over before it starts.

“The reality of our situation is that we need to wait for the state and the C.D.C. to say what is safe and reasonable for us to be able to do,” Gray said. “It’s our job here to try and make whatever number that is, hopefully, work.

“Absolutely, there’s a floor. If we’re told that we can only have 200 people at a game, that is nowhere near a viable number. So it’s something that we’re working on every day. That’s part of what’s made this offseason so unusual and so hectic.”

The Rail Yard Dawgs logo reveal is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.