Torc Robotics to expand in Montgomery Co., creating 350 jobs

Roger Nielsen, CEO of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, (left) and Michael Fleming, CEO of Torc Robotics, celebrate the new partnership between their two companies.
Roger Nielsen, CEO of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, (left) and Michael Fleming, CEO of Torc Robotics, celebrate the new partnership between their two companies.(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Torc Robotics, a Blacksburg-based leader in self-driving vehicle systems, will invest $8.5 million to expand its software development operations in Montgomery County.

Governor Ralph Northam made the announcement Wednesday. The company will build a facility at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, close to its current facility in the Blacksburg Industrial Park.

The project, for which Virginia beat out North Carolina and Texas, will create 350 new jobs.

“This region’s talented workforce can help forward-looking tech companies grow, and Torc Robotics is demonstrating that by creating 350 new jobs in Montgomery County,” said Governor Northam. “Self-driving technology is a booming sector, and Torc has been at the forefront of the industry since its founding. We thank the company for this significant investment in our Commonwealth, which comes at a critical point in our economic recovery, and we look forward to their continued entrepreneurship and innovation in the New River Valley.”

Torc Robotics was established in Blacksburg by a group of Virginia Tech students and has 15 years of experience in pioneering safety-critical, self-driving applications.

“As a homegrown Virginia company in Montgomery County, Torc Robotics is a tremendous example of the success startup technology businesses can achieve in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company is pioneering a niche market that has gained a lot of momentum, and the impressive talent pipeline from Virginia Tech combined with the New River Valley’s strong workforce will continue to support Torc’s growth as an industry leader.”

The Montgomery County expansion will support the company’s efforts to develop self-driving trucks with Daimler Trucks.

“Trucking is the backbone of the U.S. economy, delivering food and products to every community,” said Torc Robotics CEO Michael Fleming. “We greatly appreciate Virginia’s support of our mission to save lives and our innovative partnership with Daimler—the inventor of the truck—to commercialize self-driving trucks and make our roads safer. We selected the Commonwealth for its workforce culture and regulatory climate. In our experience, people in the region stay with companies for the long-term. Commercializing self-driving trucks is a marathon—not a sprint, and requires a long-term commitment from companies, investors, and employees. Virginia policy enables us to test our vehicles on public roads, which is critical to bringing this technology to market. Virginia has provided the opportunity to rapidly develop and test in unique environments and weather conditions, ranging from summer heat to winter snow.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Montgomery County and Onward New River Valley to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved an $800,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Montgomery County with the project, as well as $3.5 million in funds from the Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant. Support for the company’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, with funding support from the Virginia General Assembly and Northam administration.

“Torc Robotics continues to be a valued and integral part of our business community,” said Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chair Steve Fijalkowski. “We are very excited to have Torc Robotics commit to new investments, innovations, and technology development in Montgomery County, where they can benefit from our community’s skilled and talented workforce.” 

