Two bald eagles killed in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland County is known for its beauty, and along Route 220 part of that included two well known bald eagles.

“You know, they fish along the river, so they’re often perched in the trees and you can drive by and see them up in the trees or going after prey in the fields,” said Anne Adams, the Highland Recorder Publisher.

But no longer. Both eagles were found dead, one last Sunday and the second just three days ago.

“There was a big wound to his chest area and to his right wing,” said Senior Off. Neil Kester of the Dept. of Wildlife Resources, who is investigating the deaths.

X-rays of the second eagle found bullet fragments. The first bird found was too far decayed for analysis.

“The first one is assumed to be shot because it’s on the exact same property, approximately 100 yards apart,” explained Kester.

“We posted something about it on Facebook, on our Facebook page, and that went viral,” Adams said. “And you know people immediately wanted to help contribute toward a reward in hopes that they can lead to a capture whoever did this.”

That reward is now up to $3,000.

“We’re hoping we can get some tips in from the community,” said Kester. “Somebody out there knows something, so we’re kind of just waiting for them to come forward to help us solve this case.”

Penalties can range from six months in jail from state charges to five years by federal law, plus massive fines.

“You know, it’s our nation’s symbol,” said Adams. “They’re majestic. They’re beautiful.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.