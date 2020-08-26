Virginia launches 19th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign to fight drunk driving

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam kicked off Virginia’s 19th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign Wednesday.

The campaign is meant to fight drunk driving and alcohol-related fatalities in the Commonwealth. This year, it was modified to address safety and health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has been a challenging year, and now more than ever, we are all focused on keeping our loved ones safe,” said Governor Northam. “I am asking Virginians to apply the same collective action and shared responsibility that we have harnessed to stop the spread of COVID-19 to reverse the trends of drunk driving. The work of Checkpoint Strikeforce is a critical part of our efforts to reduce the number of fatalities on Virginia’s roads, and the message is simple: if you are old enough to drink, act like it—never get behind the wheel after you have been drinking.”

Increased enforcement will take place through Labor Day weekend and resume periodically around key holidays.

Virginia State Police will also work through Labor Day weekend as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), a nationwide safety program that works to reduce crashes, fatalities and injured caused by impaired driving, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

In 2019, nearly one-third of traffic deaths in Virginia were contributed to alcohol-related crashes. 18,648 people were convicted of driving under the influence in the Commonwealth, and VSP arrested 76 drunk drivers during Labor Day weekend alone.

“Last year, 264 Virginians died on our roadways in alcohol-impaired traffic crashes—but even one death is too many,” said President and CEO of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program Kurt Erickson. “This year, increased patrols will be complemented by an innovative ad campaign that reflects the changes to socializing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reminds Virginians that drinking and driving is not only irresponsible, it can be deadly.”

Since the creation of the Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign, alcohol-related traffic deaths have reduced by more than a quarter, according to to the governor. Meanwhile, the number of annual injuries related to drunk driving has been cut almost in half.

The 2020 campaign launch is supported by research conducted in July by Lake Research Partners, which showed more than half of the men surveyed admitted to having driven after drinking or being driven by someone who had been drinking. This despite 95 percent of those surveyed saying they believe it’s important to have a plan to get home safely. Of the men surveyed, 52 percent said they needed a safe ride after drinking more or the same amount in 2020 as in 2019, showing a desire to socialize despite the ongoing pandemic.

Checkpoint Strikeforce will also continue its “Act Like It” advertising campaign, which was built on public opinion research that shows the campaign’s primary audience strongly agrees that “people who drink and drive are not acting like responsible adults.”

This year’s campaign will also include Spanish ads online and over radio. Learn more at ActLikeIt.org.

Video of Wednesday’s virtual Checkpoint Strikeforce launch event is available here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.