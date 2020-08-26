Advertisement

Virginia Tech football schedule switches; first game is now against University of Virginia

(WHSV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s first football game of the season will now be against the University of Virginia, instead of NC State.

NC State’s decision to sideline its athletics program temporarily led to the decision, according to a Virginia Tech statement.

Virginia Tech is now scheduled to open the 2020 football season Saturday, September 19, against the University of Virginia at Lane Stadium.

The Virginia Tech/NC State game, which had been scheduled for September 12, is now on the calendar for Lane Stadium Saturday, Sept. 26.

