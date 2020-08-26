Advertisement

WDBJ7 remembers Alison Parker and Adam Ward

Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Five years ago Wednesday, WDBJ7 lost two people very near and dear to our hearts, when they were killed while broadcasting at Smith Mountain Lake.

Alison Parker and Adam Ward loved their jobs as journalists.

They are missed, and we continue to remember them with smiles and fond memories, because that’s exactly how they would want it.

They will forever be in our hearts.

WDBJ7′s Joe Dashiell says, “We miss Adam and Alison every day, but they are still a part of our newsroom. We remember how they lived each day, with powerful smiles, a positive spirit and love for life that continue to inspire us.”

