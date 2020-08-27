Account Executive Entry-Level Sales Role

This position is for an entry-level sales person. The individual begins this career in a salaried support role and transitions into the complete multimedia sales role.

Position supports current accounts including, but not limited to, the following responsibilities:

Wide Orbit Order Entry

Digital Design Submissions

On-Boarding

Proposal Development

Performance Reporting

In addition to these support/development tasks, the position would include the requirement for New Business Development, prospecting and closing new sales opportunities.

If this opportunity is something you have been looking for and you want to be a part of a winning sales team, send your resume to Ceagan@wdbj7.com and apply online here.

