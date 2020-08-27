Advertisement

Account Executive Entry-Level Sales Role

Aug. 27, 2020
This position is for an entry-level sales person. The individual begins this career in a salaried support role and transitions into the complete multimedia sales role.

Position supports current accounts including, but not limited to, the following responsibilities:

  • Wide Orbit Order Entry
  • Digital Design Submissions
  • On-Boarding
  • Proposal Development
  • Performance Reporting

In addition to these support/development tasks, the position would include the requirement for New Business Development, prospecting and closing new sales opportunities.

If this opportunity is something you have been looking for and you want to be a part of a winning sales team, send your resume to Ceagan@wdbj7.com and apply online here.

