Account Executive Entry-Level Sales Role
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This position is for an entry-level sales person. The individual begins this career in a salaried support role and transitions into the complete multimedia sales role.
Position supports current accounts including, but not limited to, the following responsibilities:
- Wide Orbit Order Entry
- Digital Design Submissions
- On-Boarding
- Proposal Development
- Performance Reporting
In addition to these support/development tasks, the position would include the requirement for New Business Development, prospecting and closing new sales opportunities.
If this opportunity is something you have been looking for and you want to be a part of a winning sales team, send your resume to Ceagan@wdbj7.com and apply online here.
