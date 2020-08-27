Advertisement

Angels of Assisi accepts four-legged evacuees ahead of hurricane

The animals will be put up for adoption on Angels of Assisi's website after a thorough vet check.

Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the Texas and Louisiana coast, both people and their four legged friends have been forced to flee as Hurricane Laura approaches. Some of those evacuees wound up all the way to Southwest Virginia.

It total, nine dogs and seven cats were pulled out of the path of the storm, and set down at Angels of Assis.

“So many agencies pitched in, so it made the load a little lighter for everybody,” said Angels executive directors Lisa O’Neill.

O’Neill says the rescue was coordinated by the PetCo foundation, and brought together shelter pets from rural east Texas.

“They’re good animals,” she said. “Some of them have health problems. We have one nice older gentleman German Shepard who’s heart worm positive. But he’s going to get the care that he needs here at Angels of Assisi”

That would be Nelson she’s talking about. There’s also Horrace, a possible poodle mix, Isabella, a pit bull mix, and Louie, who just seemed excited to have made it to Virginia.

“These are animals that are off of a stray hold, or surrendered by their owners, or had never been claimed in Texas,” said O’Neill. “They were just brought up here, so that animals in true emergency mode could get the help they need in Texas, so they could get reunited with their homes.”

If they hadn't been brought here, O'Neill says, they likely would have been put down. Now, they’ll be checked over by a vet at Angels of Assisi, before going up for adoption.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

