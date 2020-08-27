Biden holds double-digit lead in new Roanoke College poll

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) -Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead President Donald Trump by double digits in Virginia, according to a new poll from Roanoke College.

The survey of 566 likely voters gives Biden a lead of 14 percentage points, 59% to 39%.

And with few voters still undecided, the Director of the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research says the race is stagnant.

“About 90 percent of the people on both sides say they are certain that this is who they are going to vote for,” Harry Wilson said Wednesday morning. “And with only five percent undecided out there, there aren’t people to persuade. You know they can have conventions and they can run ads and whatever else, but there aren’t people out there to persuade.”

The Roanoke College poll indicates that Democratic Senator Mark Warner also holds a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Daniel Gade, 55% to 34%.

