Advertisement

Biden holds double-digit lead in new Roanoke College poll

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) -Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead President Donald Trump by double digits in Virginia, according to a new poll from Roanoke College.

The survey of 566 likely voters gives Biden a lead of 14 percentage points, 59% to 39%.

And with few voters still undecided, the Director of the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research says the race is stagnant.

“About 90 percent of the people on both sides say they are certain that this is who they are going to vote for,” Harry Wilson said Wednesday morning. “And with only five percent undecided out there, there aren’t people to persuade. You know they can have conventions and they can run ads and whatever else, but there aren’t people out there to persuade.”

The Roanoke College poll indicates that Democratic Senator Mark Warner also holds a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Daniel Gade, 55% to 34%.

The Roanoke College Poll

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Red Cross Volunteers From The Region Leave To Help With Hurricane Laura

Updated: moments ago
Red Cross Volunteers From The Region Leave To Help With Hurricane Laura

News

Mayor Lea delivers State of the City address

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea acknowledged the extraordinary challenges of the last six months, as he delivered his State of the City Address Wednesday morning. He said the city's can-do spirit will continue to propel it forward.

News

Introducing WDBJ7+: A new way to access your Hometown Station

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
With this platform, we’re making it easier for you to get important information when you need it.

Sports

Rail Yard Dawgs set to unveil new logo, jersey design ahead of fifth season in ‘Star City’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The new designs will be revealed virtually via Facebook Live on Thursday night.

Latest News

VOD Recording

GLTC Rally For Safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

The New Back-to-School

Keeping kids full in virtual school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Lynchburg City Schools and Nelson County Public Schools will use pickup sites and deliveries for meal distribution.

News

Live coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and another 200,000 were ordered to leave low-lying Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana

Coronavirus

Local union calls for more safety measures, hazard pay for GLTC bus drivers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say proper cleaning procedures are not being done.

Crime

Man charged with arson for apartment fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
No one was hurt and no one was displaced by the fire.

Coronavirus

BT’s Radford has two employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A longtime community staple, “BT’s” in downtown Radford, has had two employees test positive for the coronavirus. A handful of other staff members are in quarantine awaiting test results.