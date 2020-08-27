Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. distributes COVID-19 Prep Kits

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. is handing out COVID-19 Prep Kits to businesses.

On Wednesday, volunteers helped to distribute bags full of PPE and educational information on coronavirus.

Kits also have a breakdown of the town’s ordinance and how to apply for a new grant for funding.

About 80 merchants and 40 non-profits will be able to get one.

“We want our businesses to know that we’re here for them,” said Executive Director Casey Jenkins. “These are all items that they can use. It’s really just a starter kit, but we really want to make sure they feel safe as they are now seeing a high volume of traffic return given the first week of the semester here.”

DBI will continue to distribute kits this week if you haven’t received one yet.

