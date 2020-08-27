Advertisement

Foster Fuels sends fuel trucks to areas hit by Hurricane Laura

Foster Fuels deployed more than 45 trucks to help those affected by Hurricane Laura.
Foster Fuels deployed more than 45 trucks to help those affected by Hurricane Laura.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BROOKNEAL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Foster Fuels Mission Critical Division has deployed more than 45 fuel trucks to areas affected by Hurricane Laura.

The mobilization is in response to an emergency fuel activation order from the federal government. Trucks carrying diesel and gasoline were sent out, as well as multiple support vehicles.

“We needed to act quickly sending trucks to the areas most affected by Hurricane Laura. In these situations, a matter of minutes could make all the difference,” said Senior Vice President Will Rohrig.

Team members of Foster Fuels' Mission Critical emergency fleet are on their way as a preemptive response to Hurricane...

Posted by Foster Fuels on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Laura made landfall early Thursday, as a category four hurricane, near the border of Texas and Louisiana. Wind gusts of up to 150 mph left more than 500,000 people without power.

Foster Fuels said the deployment brings challenges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Every disaster has its challenges, but our team has been proactive about making sure protective measures were and are in place for those on the mission," said Rohrig. "We have made safety our number one priority in assisting recovery efforts in the aftermath of the storm."

Foster Fuels Mission Critical holds the nation’s largest emergency fuel contract in support of FEMA and the Department of Defense.

