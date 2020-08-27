Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing set for Tuesday in Buena Vista

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 27, 2020
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Free COVID-19 testing will be available Tuesday in Buena Vista, but an appointment is needed.

The event is September 1 from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Rockbridge Regional Communications Center at 100 Baner Lane.

To schedule an appointment, call the Lexington-Rockbridge Health Department at 540-463-3185. Registration closes Monday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

If you want to be tested, you must be symptomatic and/or be a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

Click here for more information.

