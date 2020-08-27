God’s Pit Crew to send volunteers, relief resources to victims of Hurricane Laura

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The non-profit local crisis response team of God’s Pit Crew in Danville is preparing volunteers and supplies to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

According to the organization, a team of volunteers will leave from the GPC Distribution center Friday morning at 6 and make its way to Lake Charles, LA. Shipments of Blessing Buckets, bottled water, Gatorade and life-sustaining products will also be making their way to victims of the storm.

Click here for more on God’s Pit Crew.

