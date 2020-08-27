Advertisement

Introducing WDBJ7+: A new way to access your Hometown Station

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Your Hometown Station is expanding its reach, making it even easier for you to get information on breaking news and special reports.

We’re introducing WDBJ7+: Your hometown station’s digital news desk! With this platform, we’re making it easier for you to get important information when you need it.

We are already live streaming straight to our Facebook page, and soon, you’ll be able to watch us whenever we go live on our website, and anywhere else you stream WDBJ7.

At the touch of a button you can join in the conversation, and get the latest updates on breaking news and weather when it’s happening.

We’ve been using WDBJ7+ to keep you up to date on all things back-to-school, because we’re working to adjust, just like you!

With our new Digital News Desk, you’ll be able to see our reporters break down their stories and give you some behind the scenes details you might not catch on TV. Not only that, but we’re creating content you won’t find anywhere else!

That includes, the WDBJ7+KidsCast, which is a newscast just for kids. All of this comes for free at the touch of a button. Be sure to remember to download the WDBJ7 App to get alerts whenever we go live.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Red Cross Volunteers From The Region Leave To Help With Hurricane Laura

Updated: moments ago
Red Cross Volunteers From The Region Leave To Help With Hurricane Laura

News

Mayor Lea delivers State of the City address

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea acknowledged the extraordinary challenges of the last six months, as he delivered his State of the City Address Wednesday morning. He said the city's can-do spirit will continue to propel it forward.

News

Biden holds double-digit lead in new Roanoke College poll

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead President Donald Trump by double digits in Virginia, according to a new poll from Roanoke College. The survey of 566 likely voters gives Biden a lead of 14 percentage points, 59% to 39%.

Sports

Rail Yard Dawgs set to unveil new logo, jersey design ahead of fifth season in ‘Star City’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The new designs will be revealed virtually via Facebook Live on Thursday night.

Latest News

VOD Recording

GLTC Rally For Safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

The New Back-to-School

Keeping kids full in virtual school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Lynchburg City Schools and Nelson County Public Schools will use pickup sites and deliveries for meal distribution.

News

Live coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and another 200,000 were ordered to leave low-lying Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana

Coronavirus

Local union calls for more safety measures, hazard pay for GLTC bus drivers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say proper cleaning procedures are not being done.

Crime

Man charged with arson for apartment fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
No one was hurt and no one was displaced by the fire.

Coronavirus

BT’s Radford has two employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A longtime community staple, “BT’s” in downtown Radford, has had two employees test positive for the coronavirus. A handful of other staff members are in quarantine awaiting test results.