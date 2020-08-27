Advertisement

John Higgins trial goes to judge for verdict

Former Rockbridge Regional Jail Superintendent John Higgins during a Rockbridge Board of Supervisors meeting in November, 2019.
Former Rockbridge Regional Jail Superintendent John Higgins during a Rockbridge Board of Supervisors meeting in November, 2019.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial of former Rockbridge Regional Jail Superintendent John Higgins has gone to a judge.

Higgins is being tried on 21 federal charges related to his work at the jail, triggered by accusations of abuse from prisoners in 2017.

His defense rested unexpectedly early Monday after testimony had been presented from jail staff, Rockbridge law enforcement, and former inmates.

There is no jury in the bench trial.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bath County Back To School

Updated: moments ago
WDBJ7's Bruce Young reports

News

Roanoke County Public Schools Report Two Cases Of COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

News

The Square Society hosts Virtual Light Up the Night 5K

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The event raises money for Center in the Square.

The New Back-to-School

School extracurricular activities change due to COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
WDBJ7 looked at how one theatre program and one band program are changing.

Latest News

News

Roanoke’s Heat Problem: Mapping the city

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Roanoke took part in a climate study to map the hottest parts of the city.

News

Roanoke's Heat Problem: Mapping The City

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Roanoke's Heat Problem: Mapping The City

News

New African American high-school history course to be offered across the Commonwealth

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The program looks to highlight non-traditionally highlighted voices and their contributions to the stories of both Virginia and America.

Employment

Technical Media Producer

Updated: 38 minutes ago
We are looking for a technically-savvy individual to work in our state-of-the-art Multimedia Control Center.

Education

Radford University suspends Theta Chi Fraternity’s local chapter and eight members

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
With the suspension, the chapter has to cease all operations until further notice.

Employment

Newscast Producer

Updated: 1 hour ago
The job requires someone who is a strong leader and excellent communicator, is organized and passionate about the news.