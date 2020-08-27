John Higgins trial goes to judge for verdict

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial of former Rockbridge Regional Jail Superintendent John Higgins has gone to a judge.

Higgins is being tried on 21 federal charges related to his work at the jail, triggered by accusations of abuse from prisoners in 2017.

His defense rested unexpectedly early Monday after testimony had been presented from jail staff, Rockbridge law enforcement, and former inmates.

There is no jury in the bench trial.

