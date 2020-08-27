Laura made landfall; Rain and wind here by the weekend

Hurricane Laura made landfall around 2am this morning near Cameron, Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane. The storm is expected to move inland and weaken quickly in the coming days. Locally, the hot weather will continue today and tomorrow with highs in the 90s. There is a marginal risk of severe storms later today in the northwestern part of our area. The main threat from any storms would be strong gusty wind and heavy rainfall. More clouds and the remnants of Laura look to move in Saturday with periods of heavy rainfall and gusty wind. The system is a quick-mover so we should see more sunshine by Sunday.

THURSDAY

Tropical moisture associated with the remnants of Marco will enter the Central Appalachians Thursday, bringing increased coverage of afternoon showers and storms. Any storms that develop may bring localized downpours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northwestern part of our area under a marginal risk of severe storms later today. Highs on Thursday will reach into the lower 90s.

We have a marginal risk of severe storms later today. (WDBJ)

Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon as a storm complex approaches the area. (WDBJ7)

LAURA IMPACTS OVER THE WEEKEND

Friday will be a transition day of sorts. The hot, muggy weather continues along with a few showers and possible storms as the tropical air from Laura inches closer. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. The greatest impacts from the weakening tropical system will come Saturday.

SATURDAY

Hurricane Laura made landfall as a major hurricane along the Louisiana and Texas Gulf Coast. The hurricane will weaken as it moves inland guided by a front that will bring the remnants of Laura through the Tennessee Valley and into the Mid-Atlantic late Friday night through Saturday.

RAINFALL: 1″ to locally higher amounts of up to 3″ are possible. Fortunately this is a fast-moving system which should minimize flooding impacts. However, with saturated ground from recent storms, it won’t take much rain in a short amount of time to cause flooding.

WINDS: Gusty winds of 20-35 mph are likely as the core of the remnants move through Saturday. This could be enough to bring down trees which are in already soaked root beds. Localized stronger gusts are possible in storms. Scattered power outages are possible, but not likely widespread.

TORNADO: We can’t rule out a few weak tornadoes during a short window somewhere between the Friday night and Saturday morning time frame. Tropical tornadoes can occur very quickly and are usually weak and brief EF0/EF1 tornadoes, but can still cause damage. Have a way to get weather alerts at all times as we start the weekend.

Here's a look at some of the impacts we may see from Laura. (WDBJ)

SUNDAY

Models agree Laura’s remnants will move quickly through the area by Saturday night and will be followed by an area of high pressure drying things out for Sunday along with cooler conditions as highs drop to the low 80s with lower humidity.

