Advertisement

Lynchburg Police looking for stabbing suspect

Photo of Steve Wade, suspect in Lynchburg stabbing
Photo of Steve Wade, suspect in Lynchburg stabbing(Lynchburg PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for a man they believe stabbed a man Thursday morning.

At 11:17 a.m. August 27, officers were called to a report of a stabbing in the 1900 block of Easley Avenue. They found the victim, who was taken to a hospital.

Police identified the suspect as Steve Earnest Wade, Jr., 47, of Lynchburg. He is white, 5′5″ and 200 pounds, according to police. He is charged with one count of malicious wounding.

Anyone who may have captured video of the incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Anyone with any information about the stabbing, or who knows where Wade is, is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps to become first Black woman to join ISS crew

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
“NASA has assigned astronaut Jeanette Epps to NASA’s Boeing Starliner-1 mission, the first operational crewed flight of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on a mission to the International Space Station,” NASA posted.

Coronavirus

Free COVID-19 testing set for Tuesday in Buena Vista

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
If you want to be tested, you must be symptomatic and/or be a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

News

God’s Pit Crew to send volunteers, relief resources to victims of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A team of volunteers will leave from the GPC Distribution center Friday morning at 6 and make their way to Lake Charles, LA

Crime

Wytheville Police looking for man who tried to rob bank

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Police describe the man as white and about 5′9″ with a “skinnier build”, gray hair and glasses.

Latest News

Employment

Come work at WDBJ7!

Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch the video and see why WDBJ7 is such a great place to work!

Local

Police respond to two incidents on Garst Mill Road Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
You may have noticed a large police presence in the area of Garst Mill Road Thursday morning.

National

Virginia ‘Never Trumpers’: Where are they now?

Updated: 4 hours ago

Economy

FEMA announces lost wages grant for Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
FEMA’s grant funding will allow Virginia to provide $300 per week -- on top of the regular unemployment benefit -- to people who are unemployed because of COVID-19.

Foster Fuels Hurricane Laura Response

Updated: 5 hours ago

Safety

Foster Fuels sends fuel trucks to areas hit by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
More than 45 trucks have been deployed to areas near the border of Texas and Louisiana.