Lynchburg Police looking for stabbing suspect

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for a man they believe stabbed a man Thursday morning.

At 11:17 a.m. August 27, officers were called to a report of a stabbing in the 1900 block of Easley Avenue. They found the victim, who was taken to a hospital.

Police identified the suspect as Steve Earnest Wade, Jr., 47, of Lynchburg. He is white, 5′5″ and 200 pounds, according to police. He is charged with one count of malicious wounding.

Anyone who may have captured video of the incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Anyone with any information about the stabbing, or who knows where Wade is, is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

