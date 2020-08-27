Lynchburg skatepark feature dedicated posthumously in honor of skater

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “In memory of Sassy” - these words are inscribed on the back of a new half-pipe at Lynchburg’s riverfront skatepark.

But who was Ryan Massie?

“He just was a lovable, well-rounded, altruistic person,” said Selena Blankenship.

Blankenship reflects on her son’s life and influence as the city dedicates a new half-pipe at Rotary Centennial in his honor.

Massie was killed in 2018 when he was hit by a car on Rivermont Avenue.

He played a key role in making sure Rotary Centennial - which was once privately owned - stayed open.

“Great way to recognize all the hard work that he did before he passed away in trying to get the skatepark re-opened. I know it means a lot to his mother to see it finally come to fruition,” said Howard Covey, Lynchburg Parks and Recreation facilities supervisor.

“Just the fact of that being done alone to honor my son - there are no words, really,” said Blankenship.

“We had been hearing from the skaters that this was the feature they most missed,” said Covey.

And so, after more than a year’s worth of getting funds raised and a match agreement by the city, the new feature sits ready for use.

Blankenship says that seeing the new feature come to life makes her proud.

“Just the fact that others loved him so much - there’s no words to describe how I feel. It’s a wonderful feeling,” said Blankenship.

And with Massie’s name dotted among the artwork in the park, the new feature solidifies his legacy for the years to come.

