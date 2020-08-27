Advertisement

Mayor Lea delivers State of the City address

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea delivered his State of the City Address Wednesday morning.
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea delivered his State of the City Address Wednesday morning.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea acknowledged the extraordinary challenges of the last six months, as he delivered his State of the City Address Wednesday morning.

He delivered the speech in council chambers, with most of his audience online.

Despite the continuing health crisis, the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the current reckoning on racial issues, Lea said the city continues to have a can-do spirit that will propel it forward.

“The things I’ve shared with you demonstrate that Roanoke is not limited by its circumstances,” Lea said in prepared remarks, “but is always looking to rise above the situation and do our best for the people who live in our community.”

Lea said that working together as a community will be key to maintaining Roanoke’s momentum as a progressive and successful city.

