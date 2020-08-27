Advertisement

More than 1,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia; hospitalizations up slightly

Covid-19(Graytv)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 116,579 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 115,548 reported Wednesday, a 1,031-case increase, which is a larger increase than the 823 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

5,095 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 2,527 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,515 reported Wednesday.

1,502-521 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.4 percent positive rate over the last week, the same number reported each day since Monday.

1,174 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from 1,170 reported Wednesday. 14,764 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

