New African American high-school history course to be offered across the Commonwealth

(WDBJ) - Students in 16 different Virginia school divisions will be able to broaden their understanding of African American history with Governor Northam’s announcement of a new high-school-level elective course to be offered in 2020-21.

“Black history is American history, but for too long, the story we have told was insufficient and inadequate,” adds Northam.

The full-credit course will span from precolonial Africa to the present day and include subjects such as early beginnings in Africa through the transatlantic slave trade, the Civil War, Emancipation, Reconstruction and the Civil Rights era. The program looks to highlight non-traditionally highlighted voices and their contributions to the stories of both Virginia and America.

The course will be offered in the following divisions:

· Alleghany County

· Amherst County

· Arlington County

· Carroll County

· Charlottesville

· Chesterfield County

· Covington

· Franklin County

· Henrico County

· Henry County

· Loudoun County

· Norfolk

· Portsmouth

· Prince William County

· Suffolk

· Winchester

“The course will challenge students to explore primary and secondary sources documenting the African American experience. The content includes opportunities for students to develop the skills and attributes known as Virginia’s Five C’s (critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, communication, and citizenship) as they connect what they have learned to local history and issues,” according to the Governor’s Office.

A team from Northam’s “Commission on African American History Education in the Commonwealth” gave comments and guidance during the development of this brand new course offering.

