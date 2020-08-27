Police respond to two incidents on Garst Mill Road Thursday

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - You may have noticed a large police presence in the area of Garst Mill Road Thursday morning. That’s because police in Roanoke County say they responded to two incidents around the same time.

Officers responded to a call around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Garst Mill and Pinevale Roads when a 10-year-old boy, believed to be autistic, allegedly assaulted a school bus monitor.

Police say when the boy got on the bus he was asked to wear a mask and refused. The bus driver gave him a mask to wear, but the boy removed it. Afterward, the driver asked him to sit at the back of the bus, but the boy became aggressive, according to police. No one was hurt.

Police say one of the responding officers talked with the boy to help him understand what happened and calmed him down. The boy’s guardian and the school principal were notified, and it was agreed the boy could attend school.

The officer drove the boy to his school and walked him inside. No charges will be placed.

Then around 8 a.m., police say a two-vehicle crash happened at the same intersection, while the bus was still parked off the road.

A driver going east tried to make a left turn onto Pinevale and ran into a vehicle going in the opposite direction. Three officers responded to handle the crash and traffic.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue checked two children who were in one of the vehicles, but no one was taken to a hospital. One of the vehicles was towed and a summons was issued to the driver failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

