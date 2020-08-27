Radford City Schools reports positive case of COVID-19

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Radford City Public Schools’ Superintendent, the division has had a student or staff member test positive for the coronavirus.

The patient had been on school premises this past Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and had indirect exposure with other members of the school community.

“We are working closely with the New River Valley Health Department who are in the middle of their investigation with contact tracing. At this point in their investigation, they feel that there is limited exposure and continue to recommend that we stick with our plan to reopen back to the hybrid schedule on Monday,” adds Superintendent Rob Graham.

As a precaution, all employees (except those who work in the School Board Office) are being asked to work remotely on Friday while Grove Preschool, Unity Childcare, McHarg/Belle Heth, John Dalton and Radford High all are deeply sanitized.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to the school division’s central office at 540-731-3647.

