Advertisement

Radford City Schools reports positive case of COVID-19

The patient had been on school premises this past Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and had indirect exposure with other members of the school community.
(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Radford City Public Schools’ Superintendent, the division has had a student or staff member test positive for the coronavirus.

The patient had been on school premises this past Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and had indirect exposure with other members of the school community.

“We are working closely with the New River Valley Health Department who are in the middle of their investigation with contact tracing.  At this point in their investigation, they feel that there is limited exposure and continue to recommend that we stick with our plan to reopen back to the hybrid schedule on Monday,” adds Superintendent Rob Graham.

As a precaution, all employees (except those who work in the School Board Office) are being asked to work remotely on Friday while Grove Preschool, Unity Childcare, McHarg/Belle Heth, John Dalton and Radford High all are deeply sanitized.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to the school division’s central office at 540-731-3647.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke County school leaders speak about positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Roanoke County Schools leader speaks about the positive COVID cases.

News

Storm Drain artwork around Roanoke City nears completion

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Six storm water drains in Roanoke are now painted, with messages of anti-pollution.

News

Hurricane Laura Shelters

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Thousands of people living in the path of Laura evacuated ahead of the storm to avoid getting caught in this -- toppled trees, damaged homes, and power outages.

News

Martinsville Church COVID-19 Outbreak

Updated: 25 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Kendall Davis reports

VOD Recording

Gardner Reflects Five Years Later

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Gardner Reflects Five Years Later

Latest News

VOD Recording

Pres. Trump To Accept GOP Nomination Thursday Night

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Pres. Trump To Accept GOP Nomination Thursday Night

VOD Recording

LU's Future Without Falwell

Updated: 36 minutes ago
LU's Future Without Falwell

VOD Recording

Two Coronavirus Cases Within Roanoke County Public Schools

Updated: 39 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

VOD Recording

Martinsville Apartment And Office Space Projects

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Martinsville Apartment And Office Space Projects

VOD Recording

A Dedication To Ryan Massie

Updated: 46 minutes ago
A Dedication To Ryan Massie

Sports

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs unveil new logo, jersey design

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anthony Romano
It is the team’s first major re-brand since coming to Roanoke in 2015.