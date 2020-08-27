Advertisement

Radford officials discuss spike in COVID-19 cases at council work session

The City of Radford has now seen its largest increase of COVID-19 cases in a single day.
The City of Radford has now seen its largest increase of COVID-19 cases in a single day.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -

On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health listed that there are 223. That’s up 35 from Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of great things I’d like to see our name on, this isn’t one of them,” said Councilwoman Jessie Foster.

At Wednesday’s council work session for the McHarg Elementary renovation project, officials spent the first half of the meeting talking about COVID-19 in Radford.

“What we are seeing is not a surprise at all,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, the New River Health District Director.

Bissell said the large daily increases we see now are a result of behaviors two weeks ago.

“I think things seem to be settling down and we will see a decline in cases, but it’s going to take a couple of weeks because what we’re seeing is a result of the past,” she said.

According to Bissell, although we’re seeing an increase, the university ones are not mixing with full-time residents’ cases. She says the younger population will recover from the virus.

“We’ll be looking at our demographic,” Bissell said. “If we notice that it’s shifting to our older folks, then we know we’re going to be at risk for higher hospitalizations. Right now with the demographic we’re seeing we do not expect that at all. That’s not just in our student population, it’s even in our non student population. In general it is a younger demographic.”

Because Radford is considered a hot spot for cases right now, WDBJ7 is conducting interviews virtually. We interviewed Mayor David Horton via Zoom after the meeting.

“This was not unexpected, the rate and speed might have surprised us a little bit and I think it takes us a back, all of us, and it should, because I think that little bit of fear might help us control our behaviors,” Horton said.

Officials agree that large gatherings are less frequent but not completely gone. They say these behaviors are the culprit for the case spike.

“The numbers can be concerning, but if you’re doing all those precautions, you’re going to be in good shape, you’re going to protect yourself,” Bissell said.

As fatigue sets in from mask wearing and staying physically distant, Horton said now is the time to not let up these practices, but to keep them going.

“We have the power here to adjust our behavior and to make a difference for ourselves and our neighbors to be able to control this,” Horton said.

The city’s 50 person gathering ordinance has been extended until September 18. Conversations are in the works with ministers and restaurant owners to talk about a plan moving forward.

Watch the entire meeting here.

