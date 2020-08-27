Advertisement

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs unveil new logo, jersey design

It is the team’s first major re-brand since coming to Roanoke in 2015.
The new logo design for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs released on Thursday.
The new logo design for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs released on Thursday.(Rail Yard Dawgs)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs released a new logo and game jersey design on Thursday in the first major re-brand since the team arrived in 2015.

“It’s not a night and day difference,” said team president Mickey Gray. “Diesel is still here. Diesel is going to be here. Really, what you see is just a simplification of that. Our previous logo was very art-like. It’s got a lot going on, so we wanted to make sure we tone that down and made it simpler.

“We’re not changing our color scheme, as in changing colors out or adding new colors or anything like that, but you will see a simplification and bringing it down to three colors.”

Caption

Merchandise with the new design will be available here shortly.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

New Rail Yard Dawgs logo

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Virginia tabs Brennan Armstrong as Cavaliers’ starting quarterback

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The Shelby, Ohio, native has played in 11 games, serving as the primary backup to former UVA signal-caller Bryce Perkins the past two seasons.

Sports

Rail Yard Dawgs set to unveil new logo, jersey design ahead of fifth season in ‘Star City’

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The new designs will be revealed virtually via Facebook Live on Thursday night.

Sports

Virginia Tech football schedule switches; first game is now against University of Virginia

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
NC State’s decision to sideline its athletics program temporarily led to the decision.

Latest News

Sports

NC State pauses athletics activities; first game on schedule is Virginia Tech

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT
The VT season opener is scheduled to be September 12.

Sports

Lone copy of Trout autograph sets all-time world record sale for any single trading card at $4M

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
The new highest-total sum for a single card bested the $3.12M 2016 Goldin sale of a 1909 Honus Wagner T-206 tobacco card by over $800,000.

Sports

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville canceled due to pandemic; scheduled for 2021 return

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a tradition that brings the Racing Virginia community together to root for their favorite local racers at The Short Track, so we will miss this annual day of competition due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Clay Campbell, President of Martinsville Speedway.

Sports

Washington Head Coach Rivera diagnosed with lymph node cancer

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Rivera helped lead the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles in 9 seasons with the team before being fired in 2019.

Sports

Virginia Tech football players holding themselves accountable as other ACC programs struggle with coronavirus

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The Hokies held a players-only meeting focused on following protocol with classes set to begin on Monday.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:27 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.