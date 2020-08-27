Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs unveil new logo, jersey design

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs released a new logo and game jersey design on Thursday in the first major re-brand since the team arrived in 2015.

Meet our new look... New merchandise will be available in our store soon!https://t.co/OzJj19zghZ pic.twitter.com/cLRplkJNhq — Rail Yard Dawgs (@RailYardDawgs) August 27, 2020

“It’s not a night and day difference,” said team president Mickey Gray. “Diesel is still here. Diesel is going to be here. Really, what you see is just a simplification of that. Our previous logo was very art-like. It’s got a lot going on, so we wanted to make sure we tone that down and made it simpler.

“We’re not changing our color scheme, as in changing colors out or adding new colors or anything like that, but you will see a simplification and bringing it down to three colors.”

Autoplay Caption

Merchandise with the new design will be available here shortly.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.