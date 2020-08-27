Roanoke woman pleads guilty to theft of public money

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft of public money in a U.S. District Court.

The Department of Justice said 59-year-old Michelle Coppola conspired with others to obtain federal income tax refunds from the IRS to which they were not entitled.

Coppola pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to knowingly and willfully commit theft of public money. She will be sentenced November 13, 2020.

Coppola admitted in a Roanoke court to conspiring with Osazuwa Peter Okunoghae and others, from August 2012 through April 2014, in the Western District of Virginia and Eastern District of Texas to steal IRS tax refunds.

Altogether, Coppola received approximately $53,470 in fraudulent refunds.

