Roanoke’s Heat Problem: Mapping the city

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Earlier this summer the City of Roanoke announced it would be taking part in an intensive study to map the hottest parts of the city down to the street level.

“My husband drove this morning and I was the navigator. It’s a lot more pressure I think.”

Grace Harwin and her mother are one of the many volunteers that took hours out of their day to provide invaluable information for the City of Roanoke.

The task is simple: drive around and record temperatures.

With funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and partnership with CAPA Strategies, Roanoke was one of 12 cities in the US selected to take part in the study.

Due to what is called the Urban Heat Island effect, structures such as buildings, roads, and other infrastructure absorb and re-emit the sun’s heat more than natural landscapes.

This can lead to temperatures in urban areas 1-7 degrees higher than temperatures relative to outlying areas.

Roanoke is no stranger to this effect or extreme heat. Over the last 50 years Roanoke has seen longer stretches of extreme heat and warmer summers overall in large part because of climate change.

On average, Roanoke has seen more 90 degree days each year over the last 50 years. (Climate Central)

Nell Boyle, the Sustainability Coordinator for Roanoke, saw this study as a big opportunity to learn how heat affects the city and who it impacts the most.

“It gives us good information and we can use that to plant trees, and maybe pull up some asphalt where we don’t need it,” Boyle said. “Maybe lighten some surfaces and it gives them some great data so that they can more effectively forecast.”

So how exactly is this project being done?

Using a device with a thermometer attached to the passenger window, drivers and even some bike riders helped form a grid of temperatures down to the street level on a hot summer day.

On the day we set out to record temperatures it was a toasty.

Temperatures climbed to near 90 shortly after lunch time. Though Mother Nature did decide to throw a wrench with a nearby storm that afternoon, data was collected all across the city.

Once all the data is synthesized, NOAA will be able to produce a map of the city showing exactly what areas reach the hottest temperatures.

Temperature data taken from 3:00-4:00 PM in Richmond showing varying heat levels. (Jackson Voelkel, PSU)

With this data, Boyle hopes the city can then address the areas hardest hit and mitigate the escalating heat issue.

Recent climate studies have shown that shade may be the big answer. Trees being the big source of shade. Shaded neighbors like the one I am in right now can run 5-10 degrees cooler than surrounding areas and Roanoke will certainly be looking into planting trees as one of the many ways to mitigate heat long-term.

Data shows that heat is the biggest killer when it comes to weather which is why Roanoke is attacking this issue now.

Boyle knows there is more work to be done, but is confident Roanoke can address the issue and help the community.

Data from the study should be released some time this fall. More information on this study can be found on this website.

