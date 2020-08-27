School extracurricular activities change due to COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Extracurricular activities like band and theater are adapting to the pandemic, like the theatre program at William Fleming High School.

“We are absolutely still having theatre. I want to make sure that just because we have this pandemic going on, I want to show that theatre can still go on, it can still exist and that we are versatile,” Lindsay Zampach, Theatre Director at William Fleming High School, said.

Instead of the typical fall musical, Zampach is running a playwriting unit.

“It’s going to be based on scenes and scenarios. We’re going to write our fall show. And these scenarios are related to topics that our students and teachers may have experienced,” Zampach said.

Like bullying and inequalities related to race, gender and sexual orientation.

“I know that those are difficult topics to talk about, however, I believe as an educator, it’s my job to bring those to light to our students and our community,” she said.

Students will brainstorm and write virtually, and then groups of two to three students will rehearse their scenes on different days from each other. The final production will take place in separate classroom this November, and each classroom will be sanitized between shows.

“I want to make sure that they have that creative outlet, that they are able to express themselves,” Zampach said.

Over in Botetourt County at Lord Botetourt High School, the band and drumline are making music.

“With band, we’re meeting in smaller groups, especially in marching band, we typically meet with over 100 kids, so now we’re meeting in smaller groups like sections,” Christopher Caldwell, Band Director at Lord Botetourt High School, said.

The marching band is practiing two days a week, every other week, and the drumline students are meeting with their director virtually due to his health issues.

“Band is more than just music, it gets to be a like family and that social interaction is really crucial, and just getting them back together and having that, I thought would be great for them,” Caldwell said.

