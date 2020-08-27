Advertisement

Science Museum of Virginia reopening Labor Day weekend

The Science Museum of Virginia is offering $5 off for new members.
The Science Museum of Virginia is offering $5 off for new members.(NBC12/Science Museum of Virginia)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After being closed to the public for six months, the Science Museum of Virginia will be reopening on Labor Day weekend.

While staff are excited to welcome community members back into the building and eager to discuss all things science with curious guests, the Museum has made adjustments to help ensure a safe environment for all who enter the building.

The Museum has enhanced cleaning procedures, installed hands-free door handles in the restrooms and adjusted HVAC systems to increase the amount of outside air flow.

Shop4Science will remain closed when the Museum reopens.

The popular traveling exhibition “Giant Insects” will now be on display through November 1.

In addition, the Museum has implemented new operating policies for guests, which includes:

  • To moderate the flow of guests, the Museum is offering timed tickets with pre-reserved entry times.
  • To allow for proper social distancing, only 12 guests will be admitted every 15 minutes.
  • Tickets are available for pre-purchase by phone and online only to encourage touch-free or low-touch entry to the Museum. Members will need to use the same phone or online system to reserve their entry time.
  • All guests 10 and older are required to wear their own masks while at the Museum. It is recommended that guests ages 3 to 9 also wear a mask.
  • Guests will be directed to follow a pre-determined flow through designated entrance and exit doors, and through open exhibits, which will be “Speed,” “Boost!” and “Giant Insects” during the first few weeks of operation. Some experiences within those exhibits will be closed. Hand sanitizing stations are available at each interactive exhibit.
  • Only one party at a time may ride in the elevators or be in the restroom at the same time.

From Sept. 2-4, the museum will be open for members only.

The museum will open for all guests on Sept. 5 and will be open on Labor Day (Sept. 7).

Starting September 13, the Museum’s new operating hours will be Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Museum will be closed on Mondays for deep cleaning.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lawmakers Consider Governor's Executive Authority

Updated: moments ago
WDBJ7's Joe Dashiell reports

News

Bath County Back To School

Updated: moments ago
WDBJ7's Bruce Young reports

News

Roanoke County Public Schools Report Two Cases Of COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

News

The Square Society hosts Virtual Light Up the Night 5K

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The event raises money for Center in the Square.

Crime

John Higgins trial goes to judge for verdict

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
The trial of former Rockbridge Regional Jail Superintendent John Higgins has gone to the judge.Higgins is being tried on twenty-one federal charges related to his work at the jail, triggered by accusations of abuse from prisoners in 2017.

Latest News

The New Back-to-School

School extracurricular activities change due to COVID-19

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
WDBJ7 looked at how one theatre program and one band program are changing.

News

Roanoke’s Heat Problem: Mapping the city

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Roanoke took part in a climate study to map the hottest parts of the city.

News

Roanoke's Heat Problem: Mapping The City

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Roanoke's Heat Problem: Mapping The City

News

New African American high-school history course to be offered across the Commonwealth

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The program looks to highlight non-traditionally highlighted voices and their contributions to the stories of both Virginia and America.

Employment

Technical Media Producer

Updated: 38 minutes ago
We are looking for a technically-savvy individual to work in our state-of-the-art Multimedia Control Center.

Education

Radford University suspends Theta Chi Fraternity’s local chapter and eight members

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
With the suspension, the chapter has to cease all operations until further notice.