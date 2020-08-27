Advertisement

Staff member at Green Valley Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

“We are following all health department guidance and contact tracing is underway,” adds Lionberger. “We are deep cleaning as we do every day with extra emphasis on key areas of the school.”
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An employee of Green Valley Elementary School has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Roanoke County Public Schools Community Relations Specialist, Chuck Lionberger.

The patient has not been in the building since students began arriving this week, and the school will operate on a normal schedule Thursday.

Parents received letters from the division informing them of the positive case.

More from Roanoke County Public Schools can be found at https://www.rcps.us/.

