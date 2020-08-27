Student at Back Creek Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A student at Back Creek Elementary School has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Roanoke County Public Schools Community Relations Specialist, Chuck Lionberger.

“We are working with the health department on contact tracing and we are following all guidance. At this point, we don’t have any information to indicate there was any spread among students. The health department is contacting any families that should take action such as quarantining,” adds Lionberger.

The school will operate on a normal schedule Thursday.

Roanoke County Public Schools says they will continue deep cleaning, as was previously in-place, and will now add extra attention to key areas of the school.

Parents received letters from the division alerting them to the positive case.

More on Roanoke County Public Schools can be found at https://www.rcps.us/.

